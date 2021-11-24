Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI): The total caseload of COVID-19 cases in Kerala crossed 51 lakh to reach 51,02,125 on Wednesday after it recorded 4,280 fresh infections.

The number of deaths reported was 308 which raised the toll to 38,353, said an official press release.

With 5,379 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,23,658 and the active cases dropped to 51,302, the release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 838 cases followed by Ernakulam (825) and Thrissur (428).

Of the 308 deaths, 35 were reported over the last few days and 273 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 48,916 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 23 were health workers, 27 from outside the State and 3,956 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 274.

There are currently 1,80,316 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,75,361 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,955 in hospitals, the release said. PTI

