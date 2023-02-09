Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a 100-day action plan for implementing a project worth Rs 15,000 crore as part of the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in May.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: In a First, Lithium and Gold Deposits Found in the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister announced the Action Plan in line with programmes implemented in the state in the previous two years.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Addressing a press conference, Vijayan said the government aims to implement the 900 promises made in the poll manifesto of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the overall development of the state.

"We are trying to create modern job opportunities in Kerala that the future generation wants. For that, steps are being taken to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy and innovation society", Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said his government intended to implement 1,284 projects worth Rs 15896.03 crore during the third 100-day programme from tomorrow (February 10).

Many projects which will speed up the progress of the state will be realised through this programme, he said.

The government is also expected to generate 4,33,644 job opportunities during this period, Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the 100 days programme targets the completion of 20,000 housing units as part of the government's ambitious LIFE project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)