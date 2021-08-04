Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that an Educational Empowerment Fund will be set up, similar to the Disaster Relief Fund, as part of the Vidyakiranam initiative to provide digital education to all students.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Vidyakiranam project and the website aimed at bridging the digital divide among students.

"The funds will be used for educational purposes only. A system has been set up to disburse funds through the web portal launched as part of the Vidyakiranam project. The Vidyakiranam project is being implemented in each area through local bodies. The government is confident that all those who are interested in the country and the education of their children will cooperate with it," said Vijayan.

He said the response to the state government's move has already been excellent.

"The government is moving forward with the vision that digital devices are just as important as the learning tools needed for a child's education, such as books, pencils and pens. Teacher-parent committees in many areas have contacted people from various fields to assist in this matter. Industry organizations like CII have also offered help," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister further said that in the current scenario, digital tools are a must if all students are to have the same learning opportunity.

"The Vidyakiranam project aims to help children who are unable to afford these. Covid challenged the efforts made to elevate Kerala's education system to world-class. It is in this context that the government is intervening. Connectivity is also important when getting an education from home. Discussions have been held with representatives of internet providers to ensure connectivity. It was agreed during the discussion that connectivity could be ensured," he added. (ANI)

