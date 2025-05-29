Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for inviting RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to address an event, in connection with Operation Sindoor, at Raj Bhavan last week.

"Certainly, that was quite a strange act. It was like a function organised by an RSS man. Our Governor should not have become like that," Vijayan told reporters, reacting to a query on Gurumurthy's participation in the Kerala Raj Bhavan programme on May 21.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife With Dumbbell in Vijayapura Town, Their Bodies Discovered by Son.

Gurumurthy was invited to speak on "Operation Sindoor: Paradigm Shift from Candle Light to BrahMos".

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, had also strongly criticised the Raj Bhavan for inviting the RSS ideologue to the function and accused him of making "insulting" comments about former Prime Ministers and past central governments during his talk.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building of Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's Patna (See Pics and Video).

Satheesan had also demanded that the state government register its protest with the Governor.

Gurumuthy is also the editor of Tamil political magazine 'Thuglak.'

The Raj Bhavan has not responded to the Chief Minister's statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)