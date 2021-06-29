Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Kerala government is not planning to change the names of any place in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, laying to rest speculations over renaming villages in the border districts of Kasaragod, which have Kannada names, to Malayalam.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said, "Kerala government is not considering to change any names of places. This is a classic example of how no news is made up as news reports. I was wondering from where such an issue originated. It has to be checked whether there is any conspiracy behind it. I am yet to get a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister."

Minister and Kasaragod District Collector also denied any such move.

PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas to whom it was claimed was sent a letter addressed from Karnataka said that he has not received any such letter and said investigations should be done into who was circulating such fake news.

"It's fake news that is being spread. I didn't get any letter that is being circulated addressed to me. I checked with my department. The matter should be seriously probed as to who is behind all this. It should also be examined whether there is an effort to create any communal polarisation," said the Kerala Minister.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan also denied claims by Karnataka that the Kerala government is going to change names of villages from Kannada origin to Malayalam in Kasaragod.

"The Kerala government is not considering to change any name of villages in Kasaragod. At present, there are no plans either. I am unaware from where such an issue originated," said Rajan.

Kasaragod district collector D Sajith Babu also termed the claims made by Karnataka leaders that the Kerala government is changing the names of places in the Kasaragod as baseless.

"I don't know how this controversy came up. There is no file in processing in the district collectorate regarding changing of names of any places in Kasaragod district. Also, from the government, no direction has been received. I can't understand how such news originated," the District Collector said. (ANI)

