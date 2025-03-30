Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged people to be cautious of reactionary forces "seeking to create division in society for cheap political gains".

The "politics of hate", which fears the richness of diversity, is sowing "the poisonous seeds of communalism across the world", he said in a message extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community in the state.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Uttar Pradesh: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Questions UP Government's Ban on Meat Sales, Calls for Closure of Liquor Shops and Restaurants During Ram Navami 2025.

In his message, the CM pointed out that social bonds rooted in mutual trust and brotherhood are the essence of festivals like Eid.

"We must resist reactionary forces that seek to achieve cheap political gains by dividing and antagonising people through the strengthening of humanity and friendship," Vijayan said.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Eid Greetings, Says 'It Brings a Message of Happiness and Harmony'.

He wished that this festival would become a great celebration of unity.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also extended Eid greetings to the people of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)