Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kerala's Ernakulum on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to PM Arsho for allegedly violating bail conditions.

PM Arsho is the State Secretary of the Student's Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court cancelled the bail granted to PM Arsho for violating the conditions of bail. He got bail last year for several cases including an attempt to murder.

The Magistrate Court cancelled his bail over a report submitted by the Crime Branch that he (PM Arsho) did not sign every Saturday at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Crime Branch.

The attempt to murder case was registered against him in 2018. And later he was arrested the last year under sections 308, 355, 323, 324, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Arsho was arrested by the police on June 12, 2022 for the cases and also for violating the bail conditions, and the Kerala High Court granted him bail with stringent conditions on August 10, 2022. (ANI)

