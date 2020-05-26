India News | Kerala Court Sentences Four to 10-year Imprisonment in Cop's Attempted Murder Case

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A Kerala special CBI court has convicted and sentenced four people, including a former DSP, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case pertaining to the attempted murder of a head constable.

The court also directed the convicts to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each to complainant Babu Kumar, a head constable of Kerala Police. Two other accused were acquitted by the court in the matter.

Also Read | Weather Update: Blazing Sun Bakes National Capital, 47.6 Degree Celsius Recorded at Palam.

The four convicts, identified as Jinda Ani, Container Santhosh, Penty Edwin and former deputy superintendent of police Santhosh Nair, had allegedly attempted to murder Babu Kumar by stabbing multiple times with a knife.

According to the CBI, the crime was committed in revenge as the victim had reported about the alleged activities of the accused persons to the media.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Slams Maharashtra Govt for Failing to Provide Details of Passengers, Alleges State 'Not Willing to Tell Which Trains They Want Postponed, Cancelled or Re-scheduled'.

"It was further alleged that one of the accused also manipulated the records and concealed/ destroyed the knife, which was recovered through him," the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

CBI had registered a case in the matter on September 12, 2013, on the orders of Kerala High Court and taken over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered at Kollam East Police Station in Kerala.

"After investigation, CBI filed charge-sheet on November 21, 2014, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam against the said accused. The case was later transferred to Special Judge Court, Thiruvananthapuram on a jurisdictional basis," the CBI said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)