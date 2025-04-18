Visuals from the procession by St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), India, April 18 (ANI): Devotees in Kerala participated in the Good Friday prayers procession at St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram district, today, commemorating the day Jesus was crucified according to the Bible.

Visuals from near the cathedral showed devotees standing in silence and wearing white clothes in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

The St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral is an important landmark for the state's Christian community. The 125-year-old Cathedral hosts regular Mass prayers and processions for other events as well, most recently carrying out a rally and sermon for Palm Sunday, held a few days ago.

Earlier today, various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others remembered the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

"On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

"Wishing you a blessed Good Friday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence," Kharge's post read.

Also, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all."

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the fifth day of Holy Week, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter, typically falling in March/April.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans.

The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)

