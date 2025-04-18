Amethi, Apr 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBA student at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in Jais area of the district died after falling from the sixth floor of the college building early Friday, police said.

According to officials, the deceased, Abhinav Anand, a final-year MBA student and resident of Patna, Bihar, was living in the institute's hostel.

Around 4:30 am, he allegedly fell from the sixth floor of the college building under circumstances yet to be ascertained.

"He was critically injured in the fall and rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jais, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and legal proceedings have been initiated.

"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the fall," Kumar said.

