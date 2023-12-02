Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) A medical team at a private hospital here, has successfully treated a patient suffering from a brain disease using 'Intrasaccular flow-diversion' using an innovative 'Trenza' device.

The condition, brain aneurysms, is balloon-like bulges in blood vessels in the brain, which can sometimes lead to brain hemorrhage.

The Trenza device is an innovative treatment approach for a brain aneurysm which is difficult to manage, the KIMS Health hospital here said in a statement.

The hospital claimed that it was for the first time ever in India, brain aneurysm was treated with the 'intrasaccular flow diversion' technique using Trenza device.

It said the 67-year-old patient from Tamil Nadu approached the hospital with persistent headache for the past one year and the diagnosis revealed a middle cerebral artery (MCA) bifurcation aneurysm on the left side.

The doctors decided to perform the 'flow diversion' technique last week after considering the patient's condition and the location of the aneurysm.

Explaining the procedure, the hospital said a puncture was made in the groin area, and the Trenza device was deployed into the aneurysm through a microcatheter.

"Trenza functions like a flow disruptor and the blood flow gets diverted and stasis. Intrasaccular flow diversion using Trenza is safer, as it is more precise and easier to handle," the hospital authorities said.

It is easy to deploy Trenza in treating large and complex aneurysms in certain critical areas of the brain, and the patient has recovered and is fit to be discharged the next day, it added.

