Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the State faces neglect and even hostility when it seeks cooperation from the Centre.

"Unfortunately, when Kerala seeks cooperation from the Centre, we face neglect and even hostility, as if singled out for bias," Vijayan said, after inaugurating the state-level launch of Vikasana Sadas here, a platform to present development achievements of the state government and local bodies and to gather suggestions for future development.

"Yet, we continue to demand what rightfully belongs to our people. Ours is a federal country, and Kerala will persist in putting forth its needs before the Union Government," he said

The Chief Minister highlighted "remarkable" progress in the State, including Kerala achieving the lowest infant mortality rate, even lower than in the United States.

"Remarkable changes are already visible--ten years ago, few believed our national highways would be a reality, but by March 2026, almost the entire stretch will be complete. Waterways from Kovalam to Bekal are progressing, with a major stretch set to finish by this December. Kerala has also achieved the lowest infant mortality rate, even lower than in the United States," he said.

"These are milestones, but not the final goal. We must move further ahead, with people's continued support. Democracy means people are the true masters. By presenting a full progress report, we are ensuring that when we make promises, we also show the people how we have kept them. This is something unique, not just in India, but across the world," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala is taking new strides forward. Across Kerala, people are witnessing diverse developmental achievements, he said.

"Through Vikasana Sadassu, we are bringing these gains to the people, while also gathering suggestions for future growth. Every local body will showcase the progress made so far and chart the possibilities ahead. This is people's planning in its true sense, development shaped not only by government funding but also through active public participation," he said.

"So far, Kerala has been able to complete many projects by going beyond government allocations, thanks to people's involvement. We expect constructive opinions and recommendations to emerge from these sessions, which will help us strengthen grassroots-level planning. For the first time, an entire Cabinet is going directly among the people to listen, making this the first instance in Kerala where development is being designed collectively at every level," he added.

The Chief Minister said that every region's growth is the state's growth, and the state's growth is part of the nation's and the world's progress.

"Development belongs to all, and everyone must play their part. Discussions should be open-minded, without political prejudices, because development is not about party lines; it is about the future of our land," he said.

"Kerala's local self-governments play a crucial role, and the state government has extended full support to them without any discrimination. No section has ever been able to claim that projects were blocked due to political differences. This is the foundation of democracy," he added. (ANI)

