Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) on Tuesday decided to temporarily ban Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi from movies over allegations against him of misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview he gave to a Youtube channel.

Producers Association stated, "Currently, the remaining dubbing and shooting will be allowed to be completed. He will not be allowed to act in films after that temporarily. Four dubbing and one film shoot will be allowed to be completed. He will refund the amount bought in excess of the contract. If we receive a complaint related to the film sector, we will take action in the best possible way."

Earlier, The Maradu Police arrested Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor working for online media during an interview for his movie 'Chattambi'.

A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi.

Police will further record statements of the complainant and witnesses and check the CCTV visuals of the hotel where the interview took place.

Reacting to the incident, the actor said on Saturday that he "did not shout at anyone". "It was my reaction as a normal human being," he said.

Following the incident, another clip of an earlier interview with a male radio jockey surfaced on the internet in which Bhasi allegedly used abusive language.

Later on Monday evening, the police released him on bail.

Sreenath Bhasi will be playing the lead role for the first time in the movie 'Chattambi'. (ANI)

