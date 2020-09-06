Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

Isaac was tested positive in an antigen test done today evening.

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for the virus. His office staff also underwent antigen test and are found to be COVID negative.

Those who came in direct contact with the minister were asked to go in quarantine.

His office will be disinfected tomorrow. (ANI)

