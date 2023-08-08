Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], August 8 (ANI): Cochin Customs on Tuesday seized gold weighing 529.39 grammes from a woman passenger who was coming from Bahrain, said officials. They added that some of the seized gold was in paste form, which she concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

"A lady passenger coming from Bahrain to Cochin International Airport by flight 6E 1212 was intercepted at the green channel. During the examination of the said passenger, 2 square shaped black coloured packets containing gold in paste form totally weighing 275.940 grammes concealed under the inner sole of her shoes and five crude bangles and one gold chains totally weighing 253.450 grammes worn on her body were recovered and seized," said Cochin Customs in a statement.

The lady arrived at the shift changing time and attempted to rush out saying that she was on an emergency visit as her mother expired. On suspicion, the officers diverted her and searched her person and recovered the gold. The woman passenger was detained and further investigations are underway, said the Customs. (ANI)

