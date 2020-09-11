Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Youth Congress have staged a protest march to Kerala secretariat demanding the resignation of higher education minister KT Jaleel, who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with gold smuggling case.

Police used water cannons to disperse BJP and Youth Congress workers who were holding a protest, demanding the resignation of Jaleel for his alleged involvement in gold smuggling case.

"Tomorrow, we will observe a black day against the police brutality. Kerala government using police force to suppress our voices. We will fight against this corrupt and smuggling government," said K Surendran, BJP state secretary while talking to media.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) district committee burns KT Jaleel's Poster at Kunnummal in Mallapuram.

The Enforcement Directorate interrogated Kerala Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the gold smuggling case, said officials on Friday. The ED officials interrogated him on Friday morning for 2 hours.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

