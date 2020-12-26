Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): In the ongoing Kerala gold smuggling case, Customs Department on Friday, filed a complaint with state's Prison Department against the circular issued by DGP Rishiraj Singh.

Customs department, who is probing the gold smuggling case has filed a complaint against the state's Prisons Department under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.

The complaint is against the circular issued by the Director-General of Prisons (DGP) and Correctional Services, Kerala, Rishiraj Singh. The circular restricts the customs officials from accompanying gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh along with her visitors at the prison.

According to the customs officials, "The DGP does not want the prison department to allow the presence of customs officials as they believe that the life of Swapna is under threat. Earlier, the DGP had issued a similar circular making it clear that customs officers cannot be allowed as per the prison laws. The circular was issued when the prison department approached the High Court against customs officials in this matter."

On December 24, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 1.85 crores found in the accounts of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS and Sandeep Nair under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

