Thiruvananthapuram [Kerala], January 18 (ANI): The Kerala government on Wednesday launched a two-week campaign titled Ashwamedham for the total eradication of leprosy.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was present at the state-level inauguration of the campaign at Peroorkada District Model Hospital.

In the campaign, trained health workers will visit houses across the state to detect symptoms of the disease in the next two weeks.

While inaugurating the campaign Veena George emphasised that the goal is the total eradication of leprosy in the state.

"The aim is to eradicate leprosy completely by finding and treating leprosy sufferers who are hidden in society through home visits. As part of the Ashwamedham campaign, trained health workers will visit homes for two weeks to detect the symptoms of the disease. Those with palpable, dull, red spots and bumps on the skin should not be ignored," she said.

The health minister also stated that early treatment can prevent complications in patients.

She said, "The health department is carrying out vigorous activities for the eradication of leprosy. The goal is to strengthen these activities and get rid of leprosy completely."

Emphasising the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, she said, "The campaign is designed to reach the entire population within two weeks. Don't ignore leprosy. When the health workers reach homes, they should be provided with accurate information." (ANI)

