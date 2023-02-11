Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) Taking a cue from the education system prevalent in foreign universities, the Kerala government is planning to provide job opportunities for students along with their higher studies.

Inaugurating the third edition of Professional Students Summit, organised by ASAP Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said projects such as 'Industry on Campus' and 'Young Innovators Programme' are being implemented to create job opportunities for students along with their studies.

"Young people are opting for higher education in foreign countries because there are job opportunities along with studies there. We also aim to achieve the same. Projects such as Industry on Campus and Young Innovators Programme are being implemented to create job opportunities for students along with their studies," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also said the government would address the concerns of the youngsters and urged them to reject the alleged false narrative that our youth are increasingly going abroad in large numbers as Kerala is not a place to live.

He listed key achievements of the state to counter the "false narrative" against the state.

The Chief Minister also added that the compulsory internship system will be extended to other fields of studies other than professional courses.

"Students should come forward to develop indigenous knowledge, research and products. Efforts are being made to connect Kerala with the world knowledge community. More cooperation with foreign universities and research centres are on our agenda," he said.

Vijayan said all sectors will get the benefit of the Rs 3,500 crore research and development budget announced by the government this year.

About 2,000 students and 500 teachers from more than 400 professional educational institutions participated in the summit.

Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech that developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, was the chief guest and plenary speaker at the congregation.

"Our shortcoming is that we have not given equal importance to skills along with education and if these two are achieved together we can do wonders in creating many entrepreneurs and opportunities," Ella said.

The noted scientist said innovations can be derived from simple thoughts and it does not have to dwell on the intricacies of science.

"A skilled person never has to worry about job loss. If he has the skills, he can become an entrepreneur after losing his job. No one can take away one's skill. Skill is what makes one a confident person. Confidence enables one to take risks. Innovations come from risk takers. Such innovations lead the country to development," Ella was quoted as saying a statement issued by the organisers.

He said it was commendable that the Kerala government was providing excellent support for promoting innovative ideas and the idea of bringing professional students together in a platform for creative discussions.

"If such support for innovation continues, Kerala will become the most innovative state in the country in the near future," he added.

NAAC Chairman Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Amazon Web Services Head of Business Development Amit Mehta, and other experts held various sessions and discussions with the students.

