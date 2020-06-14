India News | Kerala Govt to Leverage Telemedicine Service E-Sanjeevani for Non-COVID Patient Care

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), June 14 (ANI): Kerala has decided to leverage e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service as a sustainable solution for non-COVID patient care, while avoiding direct interaction with doctors, during the phase when the threat of the pandemic looms large.

An integrated telemedicine application was launched this week, which was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) as an effective consultation platform.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said telemedicine has the possibility to emerge as a viable and efficient solution in Kerala.

"It has a definite advantage as it avoids the need for a patient to go to the hospital and it provides services at fingertips. Since the elderly and other vulnerable people are advised against going outside their homes during the COVID-19 times, the health requirements of these people can be met with this innovative solution," Shailaja said.

She said if telemedicine picks up in the manner the government is anticipating then it could be further strengthened by offering health consultations round the clock on the platform.

"Because of the presence of COVID-19 many non-COVID patients are not getting treatment. Since Kerala has a high number of cases, this can lead to a lot of hardships to non-COVID patients. Telemedicine can help such patients in a big way," Planning Board Member Dr B Ekbal said, adding that e-Sanjeevani offers teleconsultation to the public both for general and speciality consultations free of charge.

He said the public and private hospitals have offered their cooperation to make e-Sanjeevani a success.

Dr Divya VS, State Nodal Officer, Training and now in charge of e-Sanjeevani said that with the platform receiving a good response, which is being attended by more than 30 doctors, the telemedicine venture will move to the districts in about a month's time

"Then we will need the services of more doctors, for which we have already started training sessions. The services of private doctors will also be used in the coming days based on the volume of calls" she said. (ANI)

