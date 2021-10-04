Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Kerala government's ambitious public centric project, K-FON, for providing high speed internet for free to the poor and at affordable rates to others is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said the first phase of the project was completed in February this year.

As part of the first phase, a survey of 30,000 offices, 35,000 kilometres of optical fibre cable and 8 lakh Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) poles has been completed, he said in the post.

The first phase was launched in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

Setting up of a Network Operations Center and laying cable through KSEB poles was progressing and already 7,389 government institutions have been connected as part of the K-FON, short for Kerala Fibre Optic Network project, he said.

K-FON will provide free internet access to over 20 lakh economically backward families free of cost and at affordable rates to others, the CM said in his FB post.

The project, which was announced in May 2020, will also provide high speed internet access to over 30,000 government offices and educational institutions, he added.

