Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will on Saturday attend the valedictory function of 'Sampurna Grama Yatra' undertaken by his Goa counterpart, an official said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Mihir Vardhan, secretary to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said that Khan would be present for the valedictory function to be held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula near here.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also be present for the function, he said.

The Raj Bhavan is "happy for Goan people for the great success of Governor P S Sreedharn Pillai's Sampurna Grama Yatra, undertaken in the last 15 months", Vardhan said.

The governor interacted with 95 per cent of the elected representatives of panchayats in the state during the yatra, he said.

The "gram swaraj" concept of Gandhiji and "anthodaya" and developmental concepts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call that governors should go to villages and interact with the people, inspired governor Pillai to start his journey, the official said.

“In India, it was the first time that a governor undertook the endeavour of Sampurna Grama Yatra,” he said.

