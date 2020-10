Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL alleging that the filing of petition by Life Mission CEO to quash CBI's FIR is illegal and unconstitutional in the Life Mission Scam Case.

A division bench comprising chief justice S Manikumr and justice Shaji P Chaly considered a PIL filed by Michael Varghese hails from Cherthala at Alappuzha district.

The court held that the petition is not maintainable and dismissed it.

Court that said that, "it cannot interfere with the proceedings before the single bench. All those matters in this can be considered by the single bench. It doubts whether any public interest is involved in the petition at all. The petitioner has not made out a case to interfere with the proceedings before the single bench." (ANI)

