Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 13 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking instructions to the Centre to not issue censorship certificate to the Malayalam film 'Eesho'.

The petition, filed by Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA), said the Christian community in Kerala has been pained and disturbed after the advertisement was released regarding the movie.

"This film is made in deprivation of public interest," the petition said.

'Eesho' means 'Jesus' in Malayalam. The movie is directed by Nadirsha.

The Court said that it cannot entertain a petition on such flimsy grounds.

"The tag line along with the title itself makes it clear that it's not from the Bible. The tagline was used to avoid such confusion among people," the court said. The court also said it cannot interfere in this matter just because the title relates to God's name. (ANI)

