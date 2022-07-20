Kochi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered release of a Russian ship, detained at the Cochin port here two days ago, after it was told that the dispute between the parties have been settled.

The ship was ordered to be detained by the high court on July 18 after an admiralty suit was filed by an Estonian shore service company, Bunker Partner OU, seeking a decree for a sum of USD 23,503.14 with an interest at 0.1 per cent per day for the value of bunkers supplied by the Estonian company to the ship.

On Wednesday, Justice Sathish Ninan ordered release of the vessel after a memo was filed in court stating that "disputes have since been settled between the parties and that the suit may be dismissed as withdrawn".

"Permission granted. The Admiralty suit is dismissed as withdrawn. The interim order of arrest will stand consequently withdrawn. The vessel is hereby ordered to be released. The Cochin Port Trust shall be intimated accordingly," the court said.

