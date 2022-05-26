Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): Kerala High Court posted the anticipatory bail plea of actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case against him to tomorrow.

Court asked the prosecution to think about interim bail and observed that this would be a reasonable way.

Also Read | Civilian Killings Belie Claims of Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Mehbooba Mufti.

While hearing, a single bench of Justice Gopinath P observed, "he has been in Dubai since the case was registered and that it would be better to grant him interim protection so that he comes back to India. Stringent conditions can then be imposed and the Court can then decide on his bail plea."

After the prosecution opposed this, Court asked the prosecution, "are you playing to the gallery or trying to ensure the victim gets justice? If we don't bring him here, how will she get justice?"

Also Read | West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1600 Vacancies of Constable Posts; Check Details Here.

Yesterday, the counsel of Vijay Babu produced the return ticket of Babu which is for May 30 from Dubai.

Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)