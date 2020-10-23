Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): In line with its digital initiative, the Kerala High Court on Friday informed that it is set to introduce the online delivery of digitally signed copies of final orders in bail applications to stakeholders from October 27.

The digital copies will be delivered to lower courts, counsel for the petitioner, offices of government pleader or public prosecutor, prisons, crime registered office (Police/Excise/Forest), etc through email from the High Court's support email ID.

Also Read | Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

"As part of the digital initiative, it has been decided to introduce online delivery of digitally signed copies of final orders in bail application to the stakeholders concerned with effect from October 27, 2020," the Kerala High Court Registrar General Sophy Thomas informed in a notice.

The notice also informed that the free copies of final bail orders will not be issued in physical form from October 27, 2020. However, certified copies of the orders will be issued on filing necessary applications, it said. (ANI)

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)