Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken following the shocking incident at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, where a guide wire was reportedly left inside a patient's body during surgery.

Responding to a submission by the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheeshan, the minister said an expert committee has been constituted to investigate the case and submit a report.

"Treatment lapses are taken with utmost seriousness. In cases of medical negligence, strict action will follow. Based on the expert committee's report, a decision will be taken on further measures, including the removal of the guide wire. Free expert treatment for the patient will be ensured. Once the report is received, strong action will be initiated against those responsible," she said.

VD Satheeshan criticised the government's response, stating that "no one has taken responsibility. Except for appointing a committee, no action has been taken. Compensation should be provided to the victim, and accountability must be fixed. Moreover, revealing the complainant's identity in the minister's reply is a serious mistake, and the Speaker should examine it."

The case dates back to March 22, 2024, when Sumayya, a young woman who underwent thyroid gland removal surgery at the General Hospital, later experienced severe health issues. Examinations at Sree Chitra Hospital revealed that a guide wire had been left inside her chest during the procedure.

Following her complaint, police registered a case against the operating surgeon, Dr Rajeev Kumar, under IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety).

The Health Minister reiterated that the government will ensure free specialist treatment for the patient and that strict disciplinary action would follow once the inquiry report is submitted in the assembly. (ANI)

