Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, leading to waterlogging in several regions, such as Kozhikode and Kuttiady.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts in Kerala, including Kozhikode, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The alert period spans from July 16 to 22, with the most intense weather activity expected between July 16 and July 20.

According to the IMD, Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall is expected in isolated places across Kerala until July 20, with heavy rainfall likely to continue on July 21 and 22. Lakshadweep is also expected to receive heavy showers on July 16, 19, and 20.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep during the same period.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Telangana, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in the coming days, according to K. Nagaratna, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Nagaratna said, "At present, the synoptic situation indicates that there is a monsoon trough extending from a well-marked low-pressure area of North West Rajasthan to South West Bihar and under its influence, Telangana during the next two to three days is likely to have light to moderate rains in one or two places."

She added that yellow warnings have been issued for Telangana, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas during this period. "In the coming two to three days, many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains," she said.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during July 16-22; isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on July 16, 19 and 20; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during July 18-20; Rayalaseema on July 18 and 19 and Telangana during July 17-19

Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana during the next seven days, the meteorological department said. (ANI)

