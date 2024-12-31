Kochi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has achieved an impressive case disposal rate for the year 2024, highlighting its dedication to reducing the backlog of cases and delivering timely justice.

According to sources, the court resolved 1,10,666 cases from January 1 to December 27, 2024.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan emerged as the top performer by disposing of 11,140 cases. Justice C S Dias followed with 8,320 cases. Justice Nagaresh disposed of 6,756 cases, while Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas resolved 6,642 cases. Justice Devan Ramachandran completed 6,196 cases, sources said.

Several other judges also made significant contributions.

Justice D K Singh resolved 5,140 cases, and Justice Mohd Nias disposed of 4,872 cases. Justice P Gopinath disposed of 4,172 cases, and Justice V G Arun completed 3,739 cases. Justice Badaruddin resolved 3,435 cases, and Justice Murali Purushothaman concluded 3,059 cases.

The Kerala High Court has a sanctioned strength of 47 judges. This includes 35 permanent judges, one of whom is the Chief Justice, and 12 additional judges. At present, the court has 45 judges in service.

