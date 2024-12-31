Mumbai, December 31: On Sunday, December 29, the Mumbai Police detained a father-son duo for allegedly shooting at a stray dog in the city. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Saturday night, December 28. Police officials said that the duo, residents of Lokhandwala in Andheri West, allegedly shot at a stray dog with an air gun for barking loudly. The dog is said to be in a serious condition at an animal hospital.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident occurred as the father-son duo were irritated by the stray dog's continuous barking. The incident took place at the Shanti Van Society in Lokhandwala on Saturday night. Post the incident, cops took the father-son duo into custody for interrogation. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

A police officer said that the shot was fired at the dog when the canine was barking continuously outside the residential complex. It is learned that one of the two men got irritated over the barking and shot at the stray dog. Cops also said that the air gun used to shoot the dog belonged to the father. The police have launched a probe to ascertain who fired at the stray dog.

The stray dog was identified as "Wolfy". Officials said that the canine was immediately rushed to an animal hospital by residents of the society. Following this, a case was registered against the suspect. The police have booked the accused under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and the Animal Cruelty Act. Animal Cruelty in Bhandup: Woman Allegedly Pours Red Chemical on Stray Dog Rani’s Body and Into Her Eyes at Housing Society in Mumbai, Booked.

However, the police have not arrested the father-son duo so far. Dhaval Shah, a member of the Lokhandwala Residents’ Association, said that the condition of the dog is serious.

