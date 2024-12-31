Mumbai, December 31: The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, a police official said.

With a large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, the official said. New Year 2025: Delhi Police Implement Security Measures To Maintain Law and Order Ahead of New Year Celebrations.

Many roads have also been facing bottlenecks due to the ongoing construction work. The highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)