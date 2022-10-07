Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): In a coordinated operation at sea, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy apprehended a suspicious vessel in Kerala's Kochi carrying more than 200 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 1200 crore and arrested 6 Iranian crew members, said officials on Friday.

"Boat carrying 200kgs heroin worth Rs 1200 cr intercepted by Indian Navy, 6 Iranian crew members arrested. Pakistan boat initially carried consignment and transferred it to Iranian boat mid-sea,it was destined for Sri Lanka and part of it was for India," said SK Singh, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Bureau.

According to SK Singh, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Bureau, it was a Pakistani boat that transferred its consignment mid-sea into an Iranian boat following which six Iranian passengers have been arrested.

"The boat was destined to Sri Lanka and part of it was for India. Detainees, boat and other incriminating material have been handed over to us for investigation," said SK Singh.

"According to inputs, this consignment was supplied by the Pakistan-based Hadi Salim network, which supplies heroin, charas, Methamphetamine to India and the countries in the Indian ocean," he added.

So far, three smartphones have been seized and no link with any terrorist group has been found yet.

SK Singh further revealed that during the interrogation, the accused confessed that they are from the Konarak area of Iran.

"The boat with its crew, has been escorted to Kochi for further investigation. This is significant not only in terms of quantity and cost but also signifies a focus on collaborative efforts for disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards various IOR countries," the NCB said in a statement.

"Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalization and criminal activities. Successful conduct of this operation reaffirms our strong commitment and resolve of not allowing seas as global commons being used for illegal activities especially in India's maritime neighborhood," the official statement reads.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

