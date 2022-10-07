Ahmedabad, Oct 7: Senior Congress leader and party presidential post candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, who is campaining in Gujarat, on Friday appealed the party delegates in the state to extend their support in the election.

Earlier in the day, he visited Gandhi Ashram to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Kharge addressed the party delegates and sought their support in the election. Congress President Election 2022: Guidelines Issued; Office-Bearers Can Not Campaign for Candidates.

Later speaking to media persons, he said, "I never intended to contest the presidential election, but senior party leaders and workers insisted that I should contest the election, (thus) I am contesting."

In another development, BJP leader Kuldipsinh Raulji from Savli taluka of Vadodara district joined Congress in presence of the state unit president Jagdish Thakor and other leaders. Delhi HC Seeks Response From JMM Chief Shibu Soren on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Plea Against Stay in Disproportionate Assets Case.

Vadodara district Congress president Sagar Brahmbhatt told IANS this will help the party in long term as Raulji is a cooperative leader and grass root network in the district that will benefit the party.

However, BJP's Vadodara unit office bearer Natwarsinh Solanki told IANS, "Raulji has little influence on voters in the rural area... the BJP vote bank is very strong and committed, it does not get divided with one or two leaders quitting the party."