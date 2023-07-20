Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly from August 7.

"The Kerala cabinet meeting held today has decided to recommend the Governor to convene the ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly from August 7, 2023," said a press release from CMO.

The resolution said, "At this juncture, this Cabinet remembers with respect Ommen Chandy's contribution to Kerala. Ommen Chandy was the leader of the people. Ommen Chandy came to the Congress through Kerala Students Union (KSU) and worked in the government and in the opposition. He played a major role in taking the democratic process forward."

The resolution further said, "He was noted as a leader who focused on people's welfare and state development and as a leader in the opposition who skillfully raised people's issues. In 1970, he was elected to the legislative assembly and represented the same constituency since then."

"For 53 consecutive years, to be an MLA, to be elected from the same constituency and to never face defeat is Ommen Chandy's record. He won twelve times from the same constituency. His contributions as Minister in important departments like Finance and Home Affairs and as Chief Minister are unforgettable. His political work as a UDF convener is also memorable," it said.

At the cabinet meeting, deep sorrow was expressed on the death of the former Chief Minister and the present MLA representing Pudupally Constituency Oommen Chandy.

A condolence resolution was passed by Kerala Cabinet on the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.(ANI)

