Patna July 19: Bihar Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted in a private hospital here after chest pain on Wednesday evening. Tej Pratap Yadav, the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, had chaired a meeting of the department in Aranya Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon and then returned to his official residence. Tej Pratap Yadav Health Update: Bihar Minister Admitted to Patna’s Mediversal Hospital After Chest Pain.

In the evening, he complained of chest pain and was accordingly admitted to Medivarsal hospital in Patna. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2023 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).