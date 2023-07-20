Mumbai, July 19: The Maharashtra government announced a closure of all schools in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Thursday, in view of the heavy rains lashing the area since the past 48 hours, officials said. Accordingly, all schools till Class 12 shall be shut for the day in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts. Heavy Rains in Mumbai Photos and Videos: Twitter Flooded With Pics and Clips of Mumbai Rains as Heavy Showers Hit the City.

In other regions, the local authorities may take a decision depending on the weather conditions prevailing there, said an official.

BMC Commissioner I. S. Chahal also issued a similar order for all schools in the city including government and private to remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rains lashing the city, as per an announcement.

