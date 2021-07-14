Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (PTI)Kerala on Wednesday recorded15,637 fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 31,03,310, while 128 deaths took the toll to 14,938.

As many as 12,974 people have been cured,taking the total recoveries to29,70,175 and the number of activecasesin the state to 1,17,708, a state government release said.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases (2030), Kozhikode (2022), Ernakulam (1894),Thrissur (1704), Kollam (1154), Thiruvananthapuram (1133) andPalakkad (1111).

Of the newcases, 66 are health workers, 57 had come from outside the state and 14,717 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 797 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,55,882 samples were tested, taking the total number so far to 2,48,04,801.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 10.03 per cent.

There are currently 3,92,170 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,67,560 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,610 in hospitals.

