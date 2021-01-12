Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI): Kerala logged 5,507 new COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,19,765, while 25 more fatalities pushed the toll to 3347, the state government said.

With 4270 people getting cured, the total recoveries so far has gone up to 7,51,659 and as many as 64,556 people are undergoing treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

In the last 24 hours,64,614 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 8.52 per cent.

So far, 85,51,792 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam reported the maximum of 813 cases, Kottayam accounted for 709 and Kozhikode 566.

A UK returnee was among those who tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With this a total of 55 people who came back from that country have tested positive for the virus, the release said, adding their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further testing for the new variant.

Of those who tested positive today, 69 are health workers, 53 had come from outside the stateand 4,952 were infected through contact.

At least 1,99,519 persons are under observation in various districts, including 10,546 in hospitals. PTI

