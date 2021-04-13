Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 13 (PTI): Kerala recorded 7,515 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 36 health workers, taking the total caseload to 11.80 lakh and active cases mounted to 52,132, the state government said.

As many as 2,959 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,23,133.

A health department bulletin said 73,441 samples have been sent for testing, taking the overall number to 1,38,87,669.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.23 per cent.

The toll has gone up to 4,814 with 20 more fatalities being added to thetally.

The total number of cases has soared to 11,80,397.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 1,162 cases, followed by Kozhikode 867, Thrissur 690, Malappuram 633, Kottayam 629 and Thiruvananthapuram 579.

Of the fresh cases, 36 are health workers, 198 had come from outside the state and 6,747 were infected through contact.

A total of 1,82,589 people are presently under observation, including 7,582 in hospitals.

Fourteen areas were added to the list of hotspots, taking the total number to 416.

With COVID cases continuing to gallop, the government brought in new restrictions,including allowing only 100 people to gather at indoor meetings/programmes and a maximum of 200 for outdoor functions, closing shops by 9 pm every day and promotion of door delivery.

Meanwhile, police registered cases against 1,275 people for violating COVID-19 protocol.

As many as 326 people were arrested and 5018 booked for not wearing masks. PTI

