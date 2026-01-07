Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 7 (ANI): Kerala LoP and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday rejected allegations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations, questioning why no case had been registered against him if there was any wrongdoing.

Speaking to the reporters, Satheesan said, "Vigilance Department has also made it clear that there is no FCRA violation. If there was something, why has no case been registered against me? How can they send the case to CBI before even filing a case?... I will fight this politically and legally."

Earlier today, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) claimed to have found that VD Satheesan undertook his United Kingdom (UK) visit as part of a "well-planned exercise" to collect foreign funds for the flood rehabilitation project 'Punarjani', in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

According to the vigilance findings, Satheesan had initiated a rehabilitation programme for victims of the 2018 Kerala floods titled "Punarjani: A New Life for Paravoor." The implementation of the project was entrusted to Ameer Ahamed, Chairman of the Manappat Foundation.

The enquiry revealed that Satheesan had obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Secretary of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and political clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for his UK visit.

However, the political clearance issued by the Centre explicitly stated that the permission was granted for a private visit, with the purpose marked as "others", specifying that it was a personal visit to meet friends and visit historical places. The Indian mission abroad was not to be involved, as per the clearance.

Vigilance noted that this private travel permission was allegedly misused to engage in fundraising activities abroad. Video evidence sourced from social media shows Satheesan attending a fund-raising event organised by the Manappat Foundation in the UK for expatriate Keralites, during which he reportedly solicited contributions of 500 pounds each from participants for the Punarjani project. (ANI)

