Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 11 (ANI): Kerala MLA VD Satheesan said on Wednesday that almost all the accused in the Sabarimala gold pilferage case have been released on statutory bail after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to submit even a preliminary FIR or charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

Satheesan expressed concern that the lack of evidence collection could allow the accused to destroy evidence and jeopardise the case.

Also Read | Vande Mataram Protocol Announced: Centre Issues Detailed Guidelines, Makes National Song Mandatory at Government and State Functions.

"In the Sabarimala gold pilferage case, almost all the accused are coming out on bail. The Honourable High Court and the Honourable Supreme Court had denied bail to all the accused persons. However, since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not submit the FIR, not even a preliminary one, they have obtained statutory bail", said Satheesan.

"Even though the Supreme Court had refused bail, they have now secured statutory bail. Even after 90 days, the SIT was unable to file a preliminary charge sheet. As a result, all the accused persons are being released. This will affect the investigation of the case. Our concern is that, without securing sufficient evidence, these individuals may destroy or otherwise eliminate it. If evidence is not obtained, the case itself may collapse. That is our concern," Satheesan added.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Leader Mateen Patel Flaunts Guns in Reel on Dhurandhar's 'Fa9la' Song, Probe Launched as Video Goes Viral.

On the Sabarimala gold theft case, LoP VD Satheesan further stated, "I fear that the accused who are being released now will erase all the evidence. The High Court and Supreme Court had denied bail to the accused, but because the special investigation team has not even filed a preliminary chargesheet, all the accused are being released."

On Jauaray 20, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, in the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols case. He remains the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Statutory bail was granted as the chargesheet was not filed even after 90 days. However, Potti will remain in jail in the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames case linked to the gold theft at the Sabrimala temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)