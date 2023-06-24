Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a protest in the state capital against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a cheating case.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Mahila Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Lekshmi said they will continue protests against the KPCC chief's arrest in the coming days.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rainfall Trigger Water Logging in State, College Bus Stuck in Nadiad Underpass.

"Mahila Congress staged the protest here because after the Pinarayi government came into power for a second term, the government started acting like the Modi government, with a motto of Congress-less government. The government is targeting Congress leaders by imposing cases against the opposition leader and the KPCC president", the Mahila Congress president said.

Lekshmi further said that they are protesting against the Pinarayi government which is smashing democracy.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: PM Narendra Modi Constantly Monitoring Situation, No Death Since June 13, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at All-Party Meet.

"We protested against the Pinarayi Government which is smashing the democracy. LDF government is destroying all other areas", she added.

The Mahila Congress president further slammed the state government for not addressing the fever situation in the state.

"Our issue is not just that the government has arrested the KPCC president but that it is fever everywhere in Kerala now. What action does the government take to handle this? The government is not addressing any issues of ordinary people but doing foreign trips. The government is trying to destroy the Congress party. If the government is thinking that they can destroy Congress by arresting K Sudhakaran, that will not work. Mahila Congress will continue to protest in the coming days", she added.

Meanwhile, members and leaders of Congress in Kerala are observing 'black day' on Saturday, as a mark of their state-wide protest against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K Sudhakaran, alleging that the arrest was part of a political conspiracy by the CPI (M) led government in Kerala.

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The KPCC chief was however released after getting anticipatory bail in the case.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress Party workers also staged a protest in the Kannur district blocking the National Highway in Kannur Caltex premises.

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the arrest of K. Sudhakaran in a "false case" is part of a political conspiracy.

"Today is a black day in the democratic history of Kerala," V D Satheesan said on Friday.V D Satheesan said that Congress and the UDF would strongly resist the move to file "false cases" against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the state government.

"Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) will strongly resist the move to file false cases against the leaders who are constantly criticizing the Kerala government. The government cannot silence the opposition through fake cases. What Pinarayi is doing in Kerala is a carbon copy of what Narendra Modi is doing in Delhi," said V D Satheesan in a statement.

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)