New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest over the MNREGA issue outside the premises of Parliament on Tuesday.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest for a short period of time.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "As per the provisions of the MGNRE Act, if the wages of the works have been delayed for more than 15 days, then there should be a provision of interest to be given to them. Unfortunately, MNREGA workers do not receive their salaries in all areas of Kerala. There is no concrete answer from the central minister on this. The central government is trying to finish this scheme."

Venugopal highlighted that under the MGNREGA Act, if wages of the workers were delayed for more than 15 days, they should receive interest on the delayed payments.

He pointed out that many MNREGA workers in Kerala have not received their wages, and despite raising the issue, there was no clear response from the central government. Venugopal criticized the central government, accusing them of trying to end the MNREGA scheme.

Earlier today the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital.

She stated that this year, the Delhi government's Budget is Rs 1 lakh crore. Terming the Budget "historic," the Chief Minister said that this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the whole country are watching this. They all have very hope with new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is a budget for transformation from a bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crores. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 per cent more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crores for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

She also proposed Rs 28,000 crore for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1,000 crore was allocated. (ANI)

