Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], February 5, (ANI): Kozhikode police arrested a Nigerian citizen for trafficking drugs to Kerala from Bengaluru and seized 55 grams of MDMA.

The police said that the man named Charles Diffodile was trafficking banned drugs to Kerala from Bengaluru. They seized 55 grams of MDMA. He was distributing narcotics for various reasons in Kerala, police added.

Police were investigating a case which gave them the lead to arrest Charles from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"He was distributing narcotics to many areas inside Kerala. Police were investigating a drug case which led to the arrest of Charles from Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was on bail after another narcotic case," police said. (ANI)

