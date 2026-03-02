Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 2 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has summoned Iran's Ambassador Reza Ameri and delivered a strongly worded note of protest, conveying the UAE's condemnation in the strongest terms of Iran's "terrorist attacks and assaults."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the targeting of the UAE's territory constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.

According to a statement, Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of any justifications or excuses issued by the Iranian Government regarding the hostile escalation that targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, thereby placing innocent civilians at risk.

He underscored that this serious and irresponsible escalation disregards the UAE's clear position that it would not permit its territory to be used in any military action against Iran.

He emphasised that these attacks contravene the principles of good neighbourliness and the Charter of the United Nations, and undermine the path of de-escalation and peaceful solutions that the UAE has consistently pursued with Iran. He warned of the serious repercussions on bilateral relations, with direct impact across political, economic and commercial levels.

Furthermore, he stressed the UAE's demand that its sovereignty be respected and that these attacks cease immediately and unconditionally, and affirmed that the UAE reserves its right to respond in full accordance with its legal rights.

Across the Gulf, Iran has launched large-scale attacks on US allies and assets, after Iran's supreme leader was killed in the US-Israel attack.

This development comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28.

On February 28, US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law. (ANI)

