Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): One person was dead and five others injured after a steamer exploded in a cafe near the Kaloor International Stadium in Kochi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was a resident of West Bengal. The injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital. The accident occurred around 4.30 pm.

The police said the cause of the incident will be determined after the invesigation.

Palarivattom police station Inspector Roopesh K R said, " Around 4:30 pm, a steamer exploded at I'Deli cafe in Kaloor. 5 staff were injured in the explosion and one succumbed in the hospital. Others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Only after the inquiry, we will be able to determine the cause of the incident."

Earlier today, a fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Kochi in Kerala.Fire tenders quickly reached the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control.Currently, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or damages are awaited. Firefighting teams are still on-site to ensure safety and prevent the fire from reigniting. (ANI)

