New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has informed that two investigation teams from Air India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will leave for Kozhikode on Saturday to probe the plane crash in Kerala.

"Two investigation teams of professionals from @airindiain @AAI_Official and AAIB will leave for Kozhikode at 02.00 hours and 05.00 hours. Everyone has now been rescued from the aircraft. Rescue operations are now complete. Injured being treated at various city hospitals," Puri said in a tweet.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Death Toll Rises to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved families, the Minister said, "As per the flight manifest there were 190 people on flight AXB-1344 including 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, 4 cabin crew and 2 pilots. Unfortunately, 16 people have lost their lives. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

At least 16 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Crash: Captain of Aircraft Deepak Vasant Sathe, Who Died in Kozhikode Mishap, Was Ex-IAF Pilot; Here's More About Him.

"Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash landing incident at Kozhikode rises to 16," the DGCA said in a statement.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)