Kochi, June 12: Ernakulam Central Police registers a case against Kerala Gold Smuggling Case prime accused Swapna Suresh's Advocate, Krishna Raj, under 295A over a social media post on Saturday.

Police registered a case against him under 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for his Facebook post against a KSRTC bus driver who was allegedly in a Muslim religious dress. Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Names CM Pinarayi Vijayan, His Wife Says 'Currency Baggage Sent to CM During 2016 Dubai Visit'.

Krishna Raj alleged in the Facebook post that the driver is running a bus which is from Kondotty (in Malappuram district) to Kabul (in Afghanistan). The case was registered in a complaint filed by Advocate Anoop VR, who is a Thrissur native.

Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh made an emotional appeal before the media here on Saturday in the wake of her lawyer R Krishnaraj's potential arrest saying 'don't hurt people who are around me'. According to her, it's a deliberate attempt to isolate her.

"Why are they attacking me like this. I stick to the statement I gave. Don't hurt people who are around me. Hurt me, please kill me so that the story will get over," she said."Give me chance to live. Why are you doing this to my lawyer also now? Shaj Kiran told us that the lawyer will be affected, the case will be taken against him," she added.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

Swapna Suresh alleged that in 2016, M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM, had asked her to send baggage to Dubai which belonged to Vijayan. However, when the bag was brought to the consulate, it was found that it contained currencies and the entire gold smuggling business had begun from then.

