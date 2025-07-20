Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Kerala Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for running a nationwide cyber fraud operation using a fake mobile app mimicking the government's "Parivahan" app, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Atul Kumar Singh (32) and Manish Yadav (24) -- both residents of Uttar Pradesh-- allegedly defrauded thousands of vehicle owners across multiple states by circulating malicious APK files via WhatsApp under the pretense of collecting pending vehicle fines and collecting personal data through Telegram bots.

They reportedly used Telegram bots to harvest vehicle details and targeted users across multiple states.

Police said the main developer of the fake app is a 16-year-old relative of Manish Yadav, believed to be the mastermind behind the operation.

The investigation began after an Ernakulam-based individual reported to the NCRP portal that they had been defrauded of Rs 85,000 through a fake Parivahan link.

Acting on this complaint, Kochi Cyber Police registered an FIR and launched a detailed investigation.

A special team led by Inspector Shameer Khan, and officers Arun, Ajith Raj, Nikhil George, Alfit Andrews, and Sharafudheen tracked and apprehended the accused based on digital evidence.

During the raid, data from over 2,700 vehicles across Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were found on the suspects' devices, indicating the scale of the scam.

